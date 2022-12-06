Create
INDW U19 vs NZW U19
Hrishita Niladri Basu
Nandini Kashyap
Shweta Sehrawat
Soumya Tiwari
Hurley Gala
Shikha Shalot
Soniya Mendhiya
Archana Devi
Mannat Kashyap
Parshavi Chopra
Sonam Yadav
Tithas Sadhu
Falak Nazir Naz
Shabnam
G Trisha
Izzy Gaze
Abigale Gerken
Olivia Gain
Anna Browning
Prue Catton
Paige Loggenberg
Emily Brosnahan
Ashtuti Kumar
Nensi Patel
Makayla Templeton
Bree Illing
Amie Hucker
Natasha Codyre
Ocean Bartlett
Kayley Knight
Flora Devonshire
Match Details
Match
5th T20
India Women U19 vs New Zealand Women U19
Schedule
Date & Time
06 Dec, 01:00 PM IST
Venue
Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, Mumbai
Overview
Team Stats
Toss yet to take place
Playing XI To be announced
Expert team suggestions
Expert Team 1
captain-icon captain Hurley Gala
vice-captain-icon vice-captain Kayley Knight
WK: 1
BAT: 3
AR: 4
BOWL: 3
Expert Team 2
captain-icon captain Hurley Gala
vice-captain-icon vice-captain G Trisha
WK: 1
BAT: 4
AR: 3
BOWL: 3
Players stats in series Stats will be updated (After Toss)
Most Runs
Best Strike Rate
Most Wickets
Best Eco Rate

1.G Trisha

INDW U19 . BAT

115 Runs

4 Matches

2.Soumya Tiwari

INDW U19 . BAT

106 Runs

4 Matches

3.Shweta Sehrawat

INDW U19 . BAT

56 Runs

4 Matches

4.Soniya Mendhiya

INDW U19 . ALL

55 Runs

4 Matches

5.Olivia Gain

NZW U19 . BAT

54 Runs

3 Matches

Team Form (Last 5 Matches)
India Women U19

W

W

W

W

-

New Zealand Women U19

L

L

L

L

W

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Match starts in
Starts 6 Dec 2022, 01:00 PM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.