India Women U19 vs New Zealand Women U19

Be the first one to comment on this story
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
1.G Trisha
INDW U19 . BAT
115 Runs
4 Matches
2.Soumya Tiwari
INDW U19 . BAT
106 Runs
4 Matches
3.Shweta Sehrawat
INDW U19 . BAT
56 Runs
4 Matches
4.Soniya Mendhiya
INDW U19 . ALL
55 Runs
4 Matches
5.Olivia Gain
NZW U19 . BAT
54 Runs
3 Matches
W
W
W
W
-
L
L
L
L
W
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.