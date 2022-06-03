×
Yet to be announced
Match Details
Match
Match 4
Six Nations T20 Festival 2022
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
03 Jun, 06:00 PM IST
Venue
Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait
Before toss Tip 1 Tip 1
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image M Bhavsar
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image D Xavier
captain icon
Player Image S Khan
Player Image U Gani
Player Image B Tahir
Player Image M Shafeeq
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image Y Patel
Player Image N Ahmed
Player Image I Ali
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image A Idrees
Player Image S Raza
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image D Xavier
captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image A Idrees
Before toss Tip 2 Tip 2
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image M Bhavsar
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image D Xavier
Player Image S Khan
captain icon
Player Image U Gani
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image N Ahmed
Player Image I Ali
Player Image M Shafeeq
Player Image Y Patel
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image A Idrees
Player Image S Raza Shah
Player Image N Saldhana
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image S Khan
captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image Y Patel
Reports & Info
Avg Scores on this pitch

1st Innings

73/10

2nd Innings

74/0

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

India XI
Pakistan XI
Match starts in
Starts 3 Jun 2022, 06:00 PM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.

