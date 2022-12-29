Create
IRR vs SSS
Deon Burton

Bat & Wk

Stephen Naitram

Bat

Joel Durand

Bat

Noelle Leo

Bat

Ashwan Lockhart

Bat

Vincent Lewis

All

Daneal Dupigny

All

Ken Jean

Bowl

Anderson Burton

Bowl

Lex Magloire

Bowl

Clement Marcellin

Bowl

Casimir Benjamin

Bat & Wk

Jason Parris

Bat

Kershaskie Lewis

Bat

Kirsten Casimir

Bat

Stephan Pascal

Bat

Dionnie Rolle

Bat

Shane Shillingford

All

Sadrack Descartes

All

Redhead Nicklaus

Bowl

Abishai Etienne

Bowl

Kimiah Straun

Bowl

Savio Anselm

 

Kimanie Henry

 

Kishawn Viville

 

Adrien Matthew

 

Match Details
Match
Match 14
Nature Isle T10 2022
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
29 Dec, 12:00 AM IST
Venue
Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica, Roseau
Overview
Team Stats
Toss yet to take place
Playing XI Lineups out
arrow
Players stats in series Stats as per Playing 11
Most Runs
Best Strike Rate
Most Wickets
Best Eco Rate

1.Stephen Naitram

IRR . WK

131 Runs

4 Matches

2.Casimir Benjamin

SSS . WK

98 Runs

4 Matches

3.Kershaskie Lewis

SSS . BAT

78 Runs

4 Matches

4.Noelle Leo

IRR . BAT

67 Runs

4 Matches

5.Kirsten Casimir

SSS . BAT

61 Runs

4 Matches

Team Form (Last 5 Matches)
Indian River Rowers

W

L

W

L

L

Sari Sari Sunrisers

L

W

L

W

L

