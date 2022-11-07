Be the first one to comment on this story
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
1.Maria Corazon
INA-W . BAT
85 Runs
2 Matches
2.Ni Putu Ayu Nanda Sakarini
INA-W . BAT
62 Runs
1 Match
3.Mia Arda
INA-W . ALL
62 Runs
2 Matches
4.Andriani Andriani
INA-W . WK
31 Runs
2 Matches
SIN-W . BAT
25 Runs
1 Match
W
W
-
-
-
L
L
L
L
L
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.