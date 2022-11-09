0.6 NMP Suwandewi to Shafina Mahesh, no run

Be the first one to comment on this story
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bat & Wk
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Indonesia Women
Singapore Women
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bat & Wk
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
1.Maria Corazon
INA-W . BAT
97 Runs
3 Matches
2.Mia Arda
INA-W . ALL
67 Runs
4 Matches
3.Yulia Anggraeni
INA-W . BAT
48 Runs
2 Matches
4.Vinu Kumar
SIN-W . ALL
32 Runs
4 Matches
SIN-W . BAT
30 Runs
4 Matches
1.Maria Corazon
INA-W . BAT
112.79
3 Matches
2.Berlian Duma Pare
INA-W . BAT
111.76
2 Matches
3.Ni Made Putri Suwandewi
INA-W . BOWL
108.00
4 Matches
4.Yulia Anggraeni
INA-W . BAT
104.35
2 Matches
5.Mia Arda
INA-W . ALL
87.01
4 Matches
1.Ni Made Putri Suwandewi
INA-W . BOWL
5 Wkts
4 Matches
2.Dara Agung Laksmi Paramitha
INA-W . BAT
5 Wkts
3 Matches
3.Sang Ayu
INA-W . BOWL
3 Wkts
4 Matches
4.Ni Wayan Sariani
INA-W . ALL
3 Wkts
4 Matches
5.Vinu Kumar
SIN-W . ALL
3 Wkts
4 Matches
1.Sang Ayu
INA-W . BOWL
1.57
4 Matches
2.Ni Made Putri Suwandewi
INA-W . BOWL
1.60
4 Matches
3.Dara Agung Laksmi Paramitha
INA-W . BAT
2.50
3 Matches
4.Ni Wayan Sariani
INA-W . ALL
2.50
4 Matches
5.Chao Lia
INA-W . BOWL
2.67
2 Matches
W
W
W
W
-
L
L
L
L
L
W
W
W
W
-
L
L
L
L
L
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
3/3 (1.3)
Not out
lbw b NMP Suwandewi
runout (NMP Suwandewi / NKF Rada Rani)
b Dara Agung Laksmi Paramitha
Not out
(1.3 Ov, RR: 2)
lbw b NMP Suwandewi
runout (NMP Suwandewi / NKF Rada Rani)
b Dara Agung Laksmi Paramitha
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bat & Wk
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.