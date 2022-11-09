Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Singapore Women
3/3 (1.3)
Current Run Rate: 2
INA-W won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Chathurani Abeyratne *
0
1
0
0
0
Kamal Raja
0
1
0
0
0
P'SHIP
0 (1)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Dara Agung Laksmi Paramitha *
0.3
0
0
1
0
 
0.6 NMP Suwandewi to Shafina Mahesh, no run
0.5 NMP Suwandewi to Riyaa Bhasin, no run
0.4 NMP Suwandewi to Riyaa Bhasin, no run
0.3 NMP Suwandewi to Riyaa Bhasin, no run
0.2 NMP Suwandewi to Riyaa Bhasin, no run
0.1 NMP Suwandewi to Riyaa Bhasin, 2 runs
0.1 NMP Suwandewi to Kamal Raja, 2 no ball