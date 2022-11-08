Create
IIL vs RJT
Haseeb Ur Rehman

Bat & Wk

Junaid Jawo

Bat

Muhammad Anwar-Khan

Bat

Kamran Saleem

Bat

Syed Muhammad-Danish

All

Waqas Tariq

All

Muhammad Naveed

All

Muhammad Omer

All

Yuvraj Barua

All

Shahnawaz Khan

All

Mazhar Hussain

Bowl

Waqas Ilyas

Bat & Wk

Tareq Isab

Bat

Banty Nandy

Bat

Jatin Patel

Bat

Gurjant Kanda

All

Mitesh Thanki

All

Jay Sheth

Bowl

Karim Kotadia

Bowl

Dipesh Rajgor

Bowl

Gurdip Virdi

Bowl

Nasir Yousuf

Bowl

Bench
Bilal Sheikh

 

Faris Faisal

 

Tanish Suri

 

Humza Sheraz

 

Dilawar Khan-l

 

Amin Khan-l

 

Deepak Pandey-l

 

Bijay Chhetri

 

Aqeel Shabbir

 

Muhammad Fahad Aliani

 

Mazhar Ikhlaq

 

Etesham Siddiq

 

Naheed Kiani

 

Naqash Ali

 

Khursand Butt

 

Nawaz Ahmed

 

Muhammad Umar Naeem

 

Saad Maqsood

 

Pritesh Anadkat

 

Ayesh Shaikh

 

Sandip Pednekar

 

Ashok Kuri

 

Vipul Mehta

 

Match Details
Match
Match 24
ICCA Arabian T20 League
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
08 Nov, 10:30 PM IST
Venue
ICC Academy, Dubai, Dubai
Overview
Team Stats
Toss yet to take place
Playing XI Lineups out
arrow
Expert Team 1
captain-icon captain Muhammad Anwar-Khan
vice-captain-icon vice-captain Muhammad Omer
WK: 2
BAT: 3
AR: 3
BOWL: 3
Expert Team 2
captain-icon captain Muhammad Anwar-Khan
vice-captain-icon vice-captain Gurjant Kanda
WK: 1
BAT: 3
AR: 4
BOWL: 3
1.Muhammad Anwar-Khan

IIL . BAT

158 Runs

3 Matches

2.Muhammad Omer

IIL . ALL

100 Runs

3 Matches

3.Banty Nandy

RJT . BAT

78 Runs

3 Matches

4.Waqas Tariq

IIL . ALL

76 Runs

2 Matches

5.Gurjant Kanda

RJT . ALL

75 Runs

3 Matches

Team Form (Last 5 Matches)
Infusion Invergy Lions

L

W

L

-

-

Rajkot Thunder

L

L

L

W

L

