Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Pacific Group
6/0 (0.5)
Current Run Rate: 7.2
IGM won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Fahad Nawaz *
2
3
0
0
66
Jiju Janardhanan
4
2
0
0
200
P'SHIP
6 (5)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Attaullah *
0.5
0
6
0
7.2
 
0.3 Attaullah to Jiju Janardhanan, 1 run
0.2 Attaullah to Fahad Nawaz, 1 run
0.1 Attaullah to Jiju Janardhanan, 3 runs