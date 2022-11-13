Create
IM-W vs IT-W
Bekkie Webster
Jasmin Pullen
Clare Crowe
Kim Carney
Rachel Overman
Lucy Barnett
Andrea Littlejohns
Alanya Thorpe
Ellan Cleator
Becky Corkish
Kira Buchan
Finnola Martin
Catherine Perry
Jo Hicks
Danielle Murphy
Emilia Bartram
Methnara Rathnayake
Gayathri Batagoda
Sonia Toffoletto
Anusha Landage
Sharon Withanage
Chathurika Mahamalage
Sadalee Malwatta
Dishani Samarawickrama
Nimesh Asuramanage
Dilaisha Nanayakkara
Kirandeep Kaur
W-Serena
Kumudu Peddrick
Sewmini Kanankege
Match Details
Match
Match 8
Womens T20I Pentangular Series
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
13 Nov, 04:00 PM IST
Venue
Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria, Almeria
Overview
Team Stats
Toss yet to take place
Playing XI To be announced
Expert team suggestions
Experts are creating their teams, watch this space
Players stats in series Stats will be updated (After Toss)
Most Runs
Best Strike Rate
Most Wickets
Best Eco Rate

1.Chathurika Mahamalage

IT-W . ALL

72 Runs

2 Matches

2.Sharon Withanage

IT-W . ALL

50 Runs

2 Matches

3.Kim Carney

IM-W . BAT

40 Runs

2 Matches

4.Ellan Cleator

IM-W . ALL

36 Runs

2 Matches

5.Dilaisha Nanayakkara

IT-W . BOWL

33 Runs

2 Matches

Team Form (Last 5 Matches)
Isle of Man Women

L

W

D

-

-

Italy Women

W

W

D

-

-

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Match starts in
Starts 13 Nov 2022, 04:00 PM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.