1.Vikash Kumar
JRC . ALL
160 Runs
6 Matches
2.Kamlesh Saiyam
SRC . ALL
153 Runs
6 Matches
3.Akshay Kumar
SRC . BAT
117 Runs
6 Matches
4.Sulabh Haladkar
SRC . BOWL
101 Runs
5 Matches
5.Sarthak Jain
SRC . ALL
77 Runs
6 Matches
L
L
W
W
W
W
W
W
W
L
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.