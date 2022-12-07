Create
JRC vs SRC
Hemant Sharma

Bat & Wk

Kevin Parmar

Bat

Saurav Das

Bat

Akhil Yadav

Bat

Rajveer Aanjna

Bat

Vikash Kumar

All

Jayant Goyal

All

Tushar Chauhan

All

Nishant Choudhary

Bowl

Sadain Faiz Khan

Bowl

Vedant Singh

Bowl

Om Rai

Bat & Wk

Akshay Kumar

Bat

Vinod Ahriwar

Bat

Kamlesh Saiyam

Bat

Sarthak Jain

Bat

Rahul Patel

All

Vijay Dhurwey

All

Mukesh Parte

All

Aman Patel

Bowl

Sulabh Haladkar

Bowl

Piyush Patel

Bowl

Bench
Vijay Patel

 

Rakesh Kumar

 

Aditya Yadav

 

Prakhar Pandey

 

Mahindra Rajput

 

Shakti Soni

 

Avishkar Parihar

 

Sahil Patel

 

Match Details
Match
Match 26
Jabalpur T20 Premiere League
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
07 Dec, 01:30 PM IST
Venue
Ranital Stadium, Jabalpur
Overview
Team Stats
Toss yet to take place
Playing XI Lineups out
arrow
Expert team suggestions
Expert Team 1
captain-icon captain Saurav Das
vice-captain-icon vice-captain Kamlesh Saiyam
WK: 1
BAT: 3
AR: 3
BOWL: 4
Expert Team 2
captain-icon captain Saurav Das
vice-captain-icon vice-captain Kamlesh Saiyam
WK: 1
BAT: 3
AR: 3
BOWL: 4
Players stats in series Stats as per Playing 11
Most Runs
Best Strike Rate
Most Wickets
Best Eco Rate

1.Vikash Kumar

JRC . ALL

160 Runs

6 Matches

2.Kamlesh Saiyam

SRC . ALL

153 Runs

6 Matches

3.Akshay Kumar

SRC . BAT

117 Runs

6 Matches

4.Sulabh Haladkar

SRC . BOWL

101 Runs

5 Matches

5.Sarthak Jain

SRC . ALL

77 Runs

6 Matches

Team Form (Last 5 Matches)
Jabalpur Champions

L

L

W

W

W

Sri Ram Club

W

W

W

W

L





Match starts in
Starts 7 Dec 2022, 01:30 PM IST
 


