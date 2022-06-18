Create
Notifications
Info
Tips
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Playing XI
Yet to be announced
Match Details
Match
Match 3
Women's Super50 Cup 2022
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
18 Jun, 07:00 PM IST
Venue
Providence Stadium, Guyana, Providence
Poll: Which team will win?

Jamaica Women

Barbados Women

Related Articles
Before toss Tip 1 Tip 1
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image Kycia Knight
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image Joss Morgan
Player Image Chedean Nation
Player Image Kyshona Knight
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image N Waisome
Player Image Shamilia Connell
Player Image Vanessa Watts
Player Image Shanika Bruce
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image Chinelle Henry
Player Image Stafanie Taylor
Player Image Hayley Matthews captain icon
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image Hayley Matthews captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image Shanika Bruce
Before toss Tip 2 Tip 2
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image Kycia Knight
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image Chedean Nation
Player Image Kyshona Knight
Player Image Natasha McLean
Player Image A Willams
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image Shamilia Connell
Player Image Shanika Bruce
Player Image C Howell
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image Stafanie Taylor
Player Image Hayley Matthews captain icon
Player Image Chinelle Henry
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image Hayley Matthews captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image Kycia Knight
Reports & Info
Avg Scores on this pitch

1st Innings

236/9

2nd Innings

180/7

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Jamaica Women
Barbados Women
Match starts in
Starts 18 Jun 2022, 07:00 PM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.