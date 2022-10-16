Be the first one to comment on this story
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
1.Kendel Kadowaki Fleming
JAPAN . BAT
114 Runs
1 Match
2.Padmakar Surve
INA . BAT
61 Runs
1 Match
3.Kadek Gamantika
INA . BAT
35 Runs
1 Match
4.Sabaorish Ravichandran
JAPAN . BAT
24 Runs
1 Match
5.Supun Nawaeathna
JAPAN . WK
21 Runs
1 Match
W
L
W
W
-
W
W
L
L
-
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.