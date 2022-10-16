Create
JAPAN vs INA
Alex Patmore
Wataru Miyauchi
Sabaorish Ravichandran
Kendel Kadowaki Fleming
Lachlan Lake
Shogo Kimura
Reo Sakurano
Makoto Taniyama
Declan Mccomb
Vinay Iyer
Piyush Kumbhare
Ibrahim Takahashi
Kohei Kubota
Kento Ota-Dobell
Ryan Drake
Dinesh Sandaruwan
Supun Nawaeathna
Ahmad Ramdoni
Kadek Darmawan
Kadek Gamantika
Agush Priandana
Kirubasankar Ramamoorthy
Padmakar Surve
Muhaddis Muhaddis
Arya Pastika
Danilson Hawoe
Anjar Tadarus
Wayan Budiarta
Gede Arta
Maxi Koda
Ketut Ediguna Artawan
Muhammad Afis
Rizky Rubbi
Ferdinando Banunaek
Match Details
Match
3rd Match
ICC Mens T20I World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier B
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
16 Oct, 10:00 AM IST
Venue
Sano International Cricket Ground, Sano
Toss yet to take place
Playing XI To be announced
Expert team suggestions
Expert Team 1
captain-icon captain Kendel Kadowaki Fleming
vice-captain-icon vice-captain Sabaorish Ravichandran
WK: 1
BAT: 3
AR: 3
BOWL: 4
Players stats in series Stats will be updated (After Toss)
Most Runs
Best Strike Rate
Most Wickets
Best Eco Rate

1.Kendel Kadowaki Fleming

JAPAN . BAT

114 Runs

1 Match

2.Padmakar Surve

INA . BAT

61 Runs

1 Match

3.Kadek Gamantika

INA . BAT

35 Runs

1 Match

4.Sabaorish Ravichandran

JAPAN . BAT

24 Runs

1 Match

5.Supun Nawaeathna

JAPAN . WK

21 Runs

1 Match

Team Form (Last 5 Matches)
Japan

W

L

W

W

-

Indonesia

W

W

L

L

-

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Match starts in
Starts 16 Oct 2022, 10:00 AM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.