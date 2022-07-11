Create
JER vs USA
Monank Patel

Bat & Wk

Jaskaran Malhotra

Bat

Aaron Jones

Bat

Gajanand Singh

Bat

Sushant Modani

Bat

Steven Taylor

All

Nisarg Patel

All

Marty Kain

All

Rusty Theron

Bowl

Saurabh Netravalkar

Bowl

Ali Khan

Bowl

Bench
Cameron Stevenson

 

Vatsal Vaghela

 

Yasir Mohammed

 

Match Details
Match
2nd Match, Group A
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
11 Jul, 01:00 PM IST
Venue
Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo
Poll: Which team will win?

Jersey

United States of America

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Starts at 09:00 local time
Starts 11 Jul 2022, 01:00 PM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.