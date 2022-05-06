×
Yet to be announced
Match Details
Match
Match 3
Women's Quadrangular T20I Series 2022
Schedule
Date & Time
06 May, 02:30 PM IST
Venue
Dreux Sport Cricket Club, Dreux
Poll: Which team will win?

Jersey Women

Spain Women

Before toss Tip 1 Tip 1
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image Mia Maguire
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image Charlie Miles
Player Image Amy Brown-Carrera
Player Image Uswa Syed
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image Erin Duffy
Player Image Chloe Greechan
captain icon
Player Image Elspeth Fowler
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image Trinity Smith
Player Image Georgia Mallett
Player Image Jaspreet Kaur
Player Image Simranjit Kaur
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image Chloe Greechan
captain icon
Before toss Tip 2 Tip 2
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image Aliza Saleem
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image Maria da Rocha
Player Image Charlie Miles
Player Image Uswa Syed
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image Erin Duffy
Player Image Chloe Greechan
captain icon
Player Image Erin Gouge
Player Image Elspeth Fowler
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image Georgia Mallett
Player Image Jaspreet Kaur
Player Image Rabia Ahmed Iqbal
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image Chloe Greechan
captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image Uswa Syed
Reports & Info
Avg Scores on this pitch

1st Innings

107/6

2nd Innings

91/7

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Jersey Women
Spain Women
Match starts in
Starts 6 May 2022, 02:30 PM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.

