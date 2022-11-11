Be the first one to comment on this story
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Karaikal XI
Pondicherry North XI
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
1.S Sanjay Sudhaakar
PNXI . ALL
136 Runs
5 Matches
2.Rajashekar Reddy
PNXI . BAT
103 Runs
3 Matches
PNXI . BAT
94 Runs
5 Matches
4.V Arunachalm
PNXI . ALL
65 Runs
5 Matches
5.D Sugadev
KXI . BAT
56 Runs
4 Matches
1.V Arunachalm
PNXI . ALL
250.00
5 Matches
2.S Sanjay Sudhaakar
PNXI . ALL
181.33
5 Matches
PNXI . WK
135.14
4 Matches
4.Rajashekar Reddy
PNXI . BAT
133.77
3 Matches
5.Ashok Kumar-R
PNXI . BAT
133.33
1 Match
1.Rajakavi Rajagopal
PNXI . ALL
10 Wkts
5 Matches
KXI . ALL
6 Wkts
4 Matches
PNXI . BOWL
6 Wkts
5 Matches
PNXI . BOWL
5 Wkts
4 Matches
5.Hari Prasad A
KXI . BOWL
4 Wkts
3 Matches
KXI . BOWL
4.75
1 Match
2.Karthigesan-S
KXI . ALL
4.91
3 Matches
3.Rajakavi Rajagopal
PNXI . ALL
5.53
5 Matches
4.Hari Prasad A
KXI . BOWL
6.22
3 Matches
PNXI . BOWL
7.40
5 Matches
L
W
W
L
-
L
W
W
L
W
L
W
W
L
-
L
W
W
L
W
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.