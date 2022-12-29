Be the first one to comment on this story
Kariakal Veterans XI
Pondicherry Veterans President XI
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
KVXI . ALL
110 Runs
4 Matches
PVP . WK
106 Runs
4 Matches
KVXI . ALL
81 Runs
4 Matches
PVP . BAT
81 Runs
4 Matches
PVP . BAT
75 Runs
4 Matches
PVP . WK
203.85
4 Matches
PVP . ALL
170.00
3 Matches
PVP . BAT
166.67
4 Matches
PVP . BAT
139.66
4 Matches
KVXI . ALL
122.22
4 Matches
KVXI . ALL
10 Wkts
4 Matches
PVP . BOWL
6 Wkts
2 Matches
PVP . BAT
5 Wkts
4 Matches
KVXI . ALL
4 Wkts
3 Matches
KVXI . ALL
3 Wkts
4 Matches
PVP . BOWL
4.00
3 Matches
PVP . BAT
4.17
4 Matches
PVP . BOWL
5.00
2 Matches
KVXI . ALL
5.25
1 Match
PVP . BAT
5.33
4 Matches
L
L
W
-
-
W
W
W
-
-
L
L
W
-
-
W
W
W
-
-
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
0/0 ()
( Ov, RR: 0)