Be the first one to comment on this story
Bat & Wk
Bat
All
Bowl
Kariakal Veterans XI
Mahe Veterans XI
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
1.Pannerselvam-D
KVXI
. ALL
166
Runs
6 Matches
2.Saja Chothan
MVXI
. ALL
149
Runs
5 Matches
3.Sivaguru Nadane
125
Runs
4.Firoz-T
MVXI
. BAT
89
Runs
5.Moh Rasick
64
Runs
127.69
2.Mathavan-P
114.63
4 Matches
3.Saja Chothan
110.37
4.Hadja Cheick-Youssouf
105.88
95.52
1.Sivaguru Nadane
10
Wkts
9
Wkts
3.Mohammed Namshil
MVXI
. BOWL
7
Wkts
4.Pannerselvam-D
6
Wkts
5.Panjamoorthy-D
KVXI
. BOWL
4
Wkts
3 Matches
1.Thanveer-E
4.00
2.Karthikeyan-B
5.12
5.20
4.Panjamoorthy-D
5.83
5.Mohammed Namshil
6.00
W
L
-
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
0/0 ()
( Ov, RR: 0)
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.
Power through the road less traveled with the all-new Tundra.