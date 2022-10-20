Create
Karnataka won the toss & elected to field
Total Score

129/8 (19)

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Rahul Singh
22
22
1
1
100

b Krishnappa Gowtham

Anshul Gupta
7
15
1
0
46

c Jagadeesha Suchith b Vijaykumar Vyshak

Rajat Paliwal
7
11
0
0
63

c Shreyas Gopal b Jagadeesha Suchith

Amit Pachhara
35
24
2
2
145

lbw b Krishnappa Gowtham

Parth Rekhade
16
12
1
1
133

c Abhinav Manohar b M Bhandage

Vikas Hathwala
1
4
0
0
25

b Vijaykumar Vyshak

Devender Lochab
13
12
2
0
108

c Vidhwath Kaverappa b Vijaykumar Vyshak

Arjun Sharma
10
8
0
1
125

c Abhinav Manohar b Vidhwath Kaverappa

Pulkit Narang  *
4
7
0
0
57

Not out

Diwesh Pathania
5
5
0
0
100

Not out

Extras
9
(b 0, lb 1, nb 0, w 8)
TOTAL

(19 Ov, RR: 6.78)

129/8
7
5
Did not bat
Mohit Kumar
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Vidhwath Kaverappa
3
0
16
1
5.3
5
V Koushik
2
0
11
0
5.5
0
Vijaykumar Vyshak
4
0
24
3
6
0
Krishnappa Gowtham
4
0
13
2
3.3
0
Jagadeesha Suchith
3
0
30
1
10
1
Shreyas Gopal
1
0
15
0
15
0
Manoj Bhandage
2
0
14
1
7
1
Fall of Wickets
Batter
Score
Over
Rahul Singh

b Krishnappa Gowtham

1-33
5.6
Anshul Gupta

c Jagadeesha Suchith b Vijaykumar Vyshak

2-33
6.1
Rajat Paliwal

c Shreyas Gopal b Jagadeesha Suchith

3-54
10.2
Amit Pachhara

lbw b Krishnappa Gowtham

4-91
13.2
Parth Rekhade

c Abhinav Manohar b M Bhandage

5-91
14.2
Vikas Hathwala

b Vijaykumar Vyshak

6-102
15.4
Arjun Sharma

c Abhinav Manohar b Vidhwath Kaverappa

7-115
17.3
Devender Lochab

c Vidhwath Kaverappa b Vijaykumar Vyshak

8-121
18.2
