Sri Lions won the toss & elected to bat
Total Score

10/1 (1.4)

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Waruna Perera
5
6
0
0
83

Not out

Suranga Madushanka
1
3
0
0
33

c Tariq Mehmood b Saif Ali-Ghauri

Tharaka Dananjaya  *
0
1
0
0
0

Not out

Extras
4
(b 0, lb 0, nb 0, w 4)
TOTAL

(1.4 Ov, RR: 6)

10/1
0
0
Did not bat
Sasika Samarajeewa , Prashath Mahadurage , Kashyapa Lokudadalla , Charuka Ullandupitiya , Vikum Sanjaya , Sumudu Asanka Fernando , Vimukthi Kulatunga , Mohammed Ubaidulla
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Salman Saleem-I
1
0
6
0
6
3
Saif Ali-Ghauri
0.4
0
4
1
6
1
Fall of Wickets
Batter
Score
Over
Suranga Madushanka

c Tariq Mehmood b Saif Ali-Ghauri

1-10
1.3
COMMENTARY NOT AVAILABLE

The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.