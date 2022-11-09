Be the first one to comment on this story
Bat & Wk
Bat
All
Bowl
Karwan CC
Sri Lions
1.Waruna Perera
SIL
. BAT
99
Runs
4 Matches
2.Furqan Khalil
KCC
. WK
89
Runs
3 Matches
3.Ameer Hamza
KCC
. ALL
78
Runs
4.Sasika Samarajeewa
73
Runs
5.Prashath Mahadurage
SIL
. ALL
66
Runs
1.Vikum Sanjaya
SIL
. BOWL
214.29
2.Sasika Samarajeewa
202.78
3.Furqan Khalil
189.36
4.Waruna Perera
159.68
5.Ghulam Murtaza
140.63
11
Wkts
2.Vimukthi Kulatunga
9
Wkts
3.Prashath Mahadurage
4
Wkts
4.Tariq Mehmood
KCC
. BAT
3
Wkts
2 Matches
5.Ameer Hamza
1.Tariq Mehmood
5.25
2.Ameer Hamza
6.50
3.Vikum Sanjaya
6.86
4.Vimukthi Kulatunga
7.02
5.Mohammed Ubaidulla
7.30
L
W
-
10/1 (1.4)
Not out
c Tariq Mehmood b Saif Ali-Ghauri
(1.4 Ov, RR: 6)
