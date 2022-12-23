Be the first one to comment on this story
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Sindh
1.Kamran Ghulam
KPH
. BAT
431
Runs
5 Matches
2.Saim Ayub
SIN
. ALL
396
Runs
6 Matches
3.Sharjeel Khan
SIN
. BAT
254
Runs
4.Danish Aziz
222
Runs
5.Waqar Ahmed
180
Runs
4 Matches
1.Ihsanullah
KPH
. BOWL
183.33
2.Mohammad Hasnain
SIN
. BOWL
176.47
3.Rehan Afridi
KPH
. WK
140.74
2 Matches
4.Mohammad Haris
140.63
3 Matches
5.Asif Mehmood
118.18
15
Wkts
2.Shahnawaz Dahani
12
Wkts
3.Mir Hamza
10
Wkts
7
Wkts
5.Khalid Usman
KPH
. ALL
5
Wkts
1.Mohammad Sarwar
2.83
2.Sohail Khan
3.67
1 Match
3.Sajid Khan
3.69
4.Khalid Usman
4.00
5.Mir Hamza
4.47
W
L
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.
