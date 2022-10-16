Be the first one to comment on this story
Kigali CC
Telugu Royals
1.Lutaya Ronald
TR . BAT
147 Runs
3 Matches
2.Samba Shiva Rao Botla
TR . BAT
74 Runs
3 Matches
3.Hamza Khan
KCC . ALL
57 Runs
3 Matches
4.Kazim Patel
KCC . WK
55 Runs
2 Matches
5.Zaki Hassan
KCC . BAT
45 Runs
3 Matches
1.Lutaya Ronald
TR . BAT
179.27
3 Matches
2.Hamza Khan
KCC . ALL
172.73
3 Matches
3.Cyrus Kakuru
TR . WK
150.00
1 Match
4.Kazim Patel
KCC . WK
148.65
2 Matches
5.Karasira Charlier
KCC . BOWL
138.46
3 Matches
1.Muhammad Nadir
KCC . BOWL
5 Wkts
3 Matches
2.Hamza Khan
KCC . ALL
3 Wkts
3 Matches
3.Ramu Morampudi
TR . ALL
3 Wkts
3 Matches
4.Pasupuleti Lokanadham
TR . BOWL
3 Wkts
3 Matches
5.Raza Ali
KCC . BOWL
2 Wkts
3 Matches
1.Muhammad Nadir
KCC . BOWL
4.50
3 Matches
2.Lutaya Ronald
TR . BAT
6.00
3 Matches
3.Hamza Khan
KCC . ALL
7.00
3 Matches
4.Raza Ali
KCC . BOWL
7.75
3 Matches
5.Pasupuleti Lokanadham
TR . BOWL
9.17
3 Matches
W
L
W
-
-
L
W
W
-
-
