Kisumu Pythons
Nairobi Lions
1.Amit Mehra
KIP . BAT
247 Runs
8 Matches
2.Sukhraj Ghataora
KIP . BOWL
189 Runs
6 Matches
3.Vinay Singh ll
NL . BAT
109 Runs
8 Matches
4.Arzu
NL . BAT
92 Runs
8 Matches
5.Ahmed Raza
NL . WK
90 Runs
4 Matches
1.Ahmed Raza
NL . WK
169.81
4 Matches
2.Amit Mehra
KIP . BAT
146.15
8 Matches
3.Sukhraj Ghataora
KIP . BOWL
131.25
6 Matches
4.Falak Sher
NL . ALL
125.45
8 Matches
5.Amanpal Vaja
NL . BOWL
118.75
3 Matches
NL . BAT
16 Wkts
8 Matches
2.Amit Mehra
KIP . BAT
14 Wkts
8 Matches
3.Mohammad Shuaib
KIP . BOWL
11 Wkts
8 Matches
4.Vinay Singh ll
NL . BAT
10 Wkts
8 Matches
5.Sukhraj Ghataora
KIP . BOWL
9 Wkts
6 Matches
1.Amit Mehra
KIP . BAT
4.32
8 Matches
2.Arzu
NL . BAT
5.47
8 Matches
3.Hitendra Sanghavi
KIP . ALL
5.96
8 Matches
4.Suresh Kumar-II
KIP . BOWL
6.28
7 Matches
5.Sukhraj Ghataora
KIP . BOWL
6.47
6 Matches
W
W
L
W
W
L
L
L
W
L
W
W
L
W
W
L
L
L
W
L
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
0/0 ()
( Ov, RR: 0)
