WAR . WK
144 Runs
2 Matches
2.Jordan Hermann
WAR . BAT
117 Runs
2 Matches
WAR . ALL
99 Runs
2 Matches
KNGHT . ALL
56 Runs
2 Matches
KNGHT . ALL
38 Runs
2 Matches
1.Beyers Swanepoel
WAR . BOWL
120.69
2 Matches
WAR . BOWL
116.67
2 Matches
KNGHT . ALL
102.70
2 Matches
WAR . ALL
101.02
2 Matches
WAR . WK
92.90
2 Matches
KNGHT . ALL
5 Wkts
2 Matches
2.Beyers Swanepoel
WAR . BOWL
5 Wkts
2 Matches
3.Ziyaad Abrahams
WAR . BOWL
5 Wkts
2 Matches
KNGHT . BOWL
3 Wkts
1 Match
KNGHT . ALL
3 Wkts
1 Match
1.Beyers Swanepoel
WAR . BOWL
4.40
2 Matches
KNGHT . BOWL
5.11
1 Match
KNGHT . ALL
5.40
2 Matches
4.Ziyaad Abrahams
WAR . BOWL
5.45
2 Matches
WAR . BOWL
6.05
2 Matches
L
L
W
L
W
L
L
W
L
L
L
L
W
L
W
L
L
W
L
L
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
