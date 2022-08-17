Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Koln Challengers won the toss & elected to field
Total Score

0/0 ()

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Extras
0
(b 0, lb 0, nb 0, w 0)
TOTAL

( Ov, RR: 0)

0/0
0
0
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Playing XI
KCH vs ARS
Vijay Rathnavel

Bat & Wk

Srinivas nareshkumar

Bat

Naga Guntur

Bat

Rohit narayanan

Bat

Naule Aravind

Bat

Sriram Gurumurthy

All

Amey potale

All

Aravind Muthusubramanian

All

Nagendra Donthi

Bowl

Kesava Motati

Bowl

Nikhil patil - ll

Bowl

Akhil Sugathan

Bat & Wk

Varun Reddy

Bat

Dhaval Goyani

Bat

Dipankar Banerjee

Bat

Mubashar Inayat

Bat

Usama Ali-I

All

Osman Shirzad

All

Fahad Khan

All

Ejaz Hashmi

Bowl

Zainul Hassan

Bowl

Mubashar Hassan

Bowl

Bench
sabith Raman

 

Sam George

 

Sai Sundar

 

Faruke Jaani

 

Taqueer Khan

 

Vijeesh Saraswathi

 

Faheem Jan

 

Imran Afzal

 

Prateek Harsh

 

Raj Khamkar

 

Asim Mujtaba

 

Sohail Maqbool

 

Ahmadshah Shirzad

 

Parwiz Shirzad

 

Bilal Yusufzai

 

Basharat Parwez

 

Wajid Ashaq

 

Ali Asfand

 

Aachen Rising Stars
0/0 (0)
Current Run Rate: 0
KCH won the toss and elected to field
 
COMMENTARY NOT AVAILABLE

The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.