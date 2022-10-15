Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Playing XI
KT vs CHG
Gopal Halai

Bat & Wk

Prince Mwizerwa

Bat

Haresh Bhuva

Bat

Arvind Bhuva

Bat

Pankaj Vekaria

Bat

Kishan Dabasiya

All

Premji Hirani

All

Dilip Vekariya

All

Rakesh Vikram Singh

Bowl

Manoj Chauhan

Bowl

Shantilal Bhanderi

Bowl

Didier Ndikubwimana

Bat & Wk

Sairam Gopalan

Bat

Mohammad Faizal

Bat

Bob Bashir Songa

Bat

Subhasis Samal

Bat

Kenneth Waiswa

All

Eric Niyomugabo

All

Srinath Vardhineni

All

Zappy Bimenyimana

Bowl

Kumar Ramalingam

Bowl

Siraje Nsubuga

Bowl

Bench
Chintan Kerai

 

Suleman Sharif

 

Kyuz Savani

 

Vishalkumar Patel-I

 

Dhavalsinh Gohel

 

Yatendra Gupta

 

Yashashvi Joshi

 

Don Mugisha

 

Kevin Irakoze

 

Jonathan Ssebanja

 

Hasin Ashani

 

Jeeru Lakshminarayan Reddy

 

Dhansukh Jesani

 

Ganeshbhai Patil

 

Kalpesh Bhanderi

 

Pratik Vora

 

Jayeshkumar Bhadani

 

Dinesh Kara

 

Nirav Shah-I

 

Nitin Kumar-I

 

Zephania Arinaitwe

 

Evode Mutuyimana

 

Akhil Bhandari

 

Aneesh Narayan

 

jean uwimanumpaye

 

Harikrishna Ramamoorthy

 

Prithvish Prajapathi

 

Derrick Bakunzi

 

Prakash Kalavagadda

 

Ramit Jaitly

 

praveen Babu KM

 

VIP Kumar

 

Raghuraman Raji

 

Joseph Tuyishimire

 

Match Details
Match
Match 7
RCA T10 Cup 2022
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
15 Oct, 01:00 PM IST
Venue
Gahanga International Cricket Stadium. Rwanda, Kigali City
Related Articles
Toss yet to take place
Playing XI Lineups out
arrow
KT vs CHG
Gopal Halai

Bat & Wk

Prince Mwizerwa

Bat

Haresh Bhuva

Bat

Arvind Bhuva

Bat

Pankaj Vekaria

Bat

Kishan Dabasiya

All

Premji Hirani

All

Dilip Vekariya

All

Rakesh Vikram Singh

Bowl

Manoj Chauhan

Bowl

Shantilal Bhanderi

Bowl

Didier Ndikubwimana

Bat & Wk

Sairam Gopalan

Bat

Mohammad Faizal

Bat

Bob Bashir Songa

Bat

Subhasis Samal

Bat

Kenneth Waiswa

All

Eric Niyomugabo

All

Srinath Vardhineni

All

Zappy Bimenyimana

Bowl

Kumar Ramalingam

Bowl

Siraje Nsubuga

Bowl

Expert team suggestions
Expert Team 1
captain-icon captain P Vekaria
vice-captain-icon vice-captain S Samal
WK: 1
BAT: 4
AR: 3
BOWL: 3
Expert Team 2
captain-icon captain S Samal
vice-captain-icon vice-captain P Vekaria
WK: 1
BAT: 3
AR: 4
BOWL: 3
Players stats in series Stats as per Playing 11
Most Runs
Best Strike Rate
Most Wickets
Best Eco Rate

1.Zappy Bimenyimana

CHG . BOWL

57 Runs

2 Matches

2.Pankaj Vekaria

KT . ALL

43 Runs

2 Matches

3.Siraje Nsubuga

CHG . BOWL

38 Runs

2 Matches

4.Didier Ndikubwimana

CHG . WK

25 Runs

2 Matches

5.Prince Mwizerwa

KT . WK

24 Runs

2 Matches

Team Form (Last 5 Matches)
Kutchi Tigers

L

L

-

-

-

Challengers

W

L

-

-

-

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Match starts in
Starts 15 Oct 2022, 01:00 PM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.