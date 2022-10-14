Be the first one to comment on this story
Kuwait Swedish
YSSC
KW . WK
136 Runs
3 Matches
KW . BAT
126 Runs
3 Matches
3.Mohamed Simsan
YSS . BAT
96 Runs
3 Matches
4.Mohamed Dilhan
KW . BAT
63 Runs
3 Matches
5.Salman Munde
YSS . ALL
55 Runs
2 Matches
1.Sayed Monib
KW . ALL
160.87
3 Matches
KW . WK
156.32
3 Matches
3.Salman Munde
YSS . ALL
141.03
2 Matches
4.Mohamed Dilhan
KW . BAT
136.96
3 Matches
5.Mohamed Simsan
YSS . BAT
131.51
3 Matches
1.Mohamed Simsan
YSS . BAT
9 Wkts
3 Matches
2.Sayed Monib
KW . ALL
7 Wkts
3 Matches
3.Mohammed Sumon
KW . BOWL
4 Wkts
3 Matches
4.Gamage Chandana
YSS . BOWL
4 Wkts
3 Matches
5.Ridmika Nimesh
KW . BOWL
3 Wkts
3 Matches
1.Mohamed Simsan
YSS . BAT
5.83
3 Matches
2.Sayed Monib
KW . ALL
5.92
3 Matches
3.Ridmika Nimesh
KW . BOWL
6.25
3 Matches
4.Yasin Patel
KW . BOWL
6.67
3 Matches
5.Suranga Gomes
YSS . BOWL
6.86
2 Matches
W
L
W
-
-
L
L
W
-
-
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
9/0 (1.3)
Not out
Not out
(1.3 Ov, RR: 6)
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.