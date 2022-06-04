×
Yet to be announced
Match Details
Match
Match 8
Six Nations T20 Festival 2022
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
04 Jun, 09:30 PM IST
Venue
Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait
Before toss Tip 1 Tip 1
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image M Toufiq
Player Image M Masoom
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image I Sultanzai
Player Image M Basha
Player Image K Wali
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image S Monib
Player Image M Safi
Player Image M Bastaki
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image A Alkandari
captain icon
Player Image M Khalid
Player Image B Khan
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image A Alkandari
captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image S Monib
Before toss Tip 2 Tip 2
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image M Toufiq
Player Image M Masoom
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image I Sultanzai
captain icon
Player Image M Basha
Player Image K Wali
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image S Monib
Player Image M Safi
Player Image M Bastaki
Player Image I Dhabyan
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image A Alkandari
Player Image M Khalid
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image I Sultanzai
captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image M Khalid
Reports & Info
Avg Scores on this pitch

1st Innings

138/8

2nd Innings

95/5

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Kuwait XI
Afghanistan XI
Match starts in
Starts 4 Jun 2022, 09:30 PM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.

