Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Leatherback Giants
28/0 (2.5)
Current Run Rate: 9.88
LBG won the toss and elected to bat
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Ewart Nicholson *
21
13
1
2
161
Kjorn Ottley
6
4
1
0
150
P'SHIP
28 (17)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Adrian Cooper *
0.5
0
9
0
10.8
 
0.6 Jabari Mills to KY Ottley, 1 run
0.5 Jabari Mills to E Nicholson, 1 run
0.4 Jabari Mills to E Nicholson, no run
0.3 Jabari Mills to E Nicholson, Six
0.2 Jabari Mills to E Nicholson, no run
0.1 Jabari Mills to E Nicholson, Four