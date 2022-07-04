Create
Notifications
Info
Tips
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Playing XI
Yet to be announced
Match Details
Match
Match 12
Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
04 Jul, 03:15 PM IST
Venue
Sydney Parade, Dublin, Dublin
Poll: Which team will win?

Leinster Lightning

Northern Knights

Related Articles
Before toss Tip 1 Tip 1
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image Aniruddha Chore
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image Andy Balbirnie
Player Image Harry Tector
Player Image James McCollum
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image Mark Adair
Player Image Joshua Little
Player Image Barry McCarthy
Player Image Josh Manley
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image George Dockrell captain icon
Player Image Simi Singh
Player Image Ruhan Pretorius
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image George Dockrell captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image Mark Adair
Before toss Tip 2 Tip 2
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image Aniruddha Chore
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image Andy Balbirnie
Player Image Jeremy Lawlor
Player Image Harry Tector captain icon
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image Mark Adair
Player Image Joshua Little
Player Image Ben White
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image George Dockrell
Player Image Simi Singh
Player Image Ruhan Pretorius
Player Image Ross Adair
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image Harry Tector captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image Ruhan Pretorius
Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Match starts in
Starts 4 Jul 2022, 03:15 PM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.