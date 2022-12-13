Be the first one to comment on this story
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
1.Ludwig Kaestner
LMP . ALL
166 Runs
3 Matches
2.Morne Venter
LMP . BAT
125 Runs
3 Matches
3.Mathew Christensen
SWD . BAT
123 Runs
2 Matches
4.Thomas Hobson
LMP . BAT
103 Runs
3 Matches
5.Ruan Haasbroek
LMP . ALL
101 Runs
3 Matches
L
L
L
L
-
W
W
W
L
L
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.