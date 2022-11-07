Be the first one to comment on this story
Bat & Wk
Bat
All
Bowl
Lyari Kings
Interglobe Marine
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
1.Asif Khan
IGM
. BAT
206
Runs
6 Matches
2.Yasir Kaleem
IGM
. WK
165
Runs
3.Hameed Khan
94
Runs
4.Moeez Waqar
LYK
. ALL
80
Runs
4 Matches
5.Sandeep- Singh
78
Runs
1.Hameed Khan
261.11
2.Asif Khan
216.84
3.Moeez Waqar
216.22
4.Yasir Kaleem
211.54
205.26
1.Harry Bharwal
IGM
. BOWL
7
Wkts
5 Matches
2.Mannal Siddiqui
4
Wkts
3 Matches
3.Vishnu Sukumaran
4.Taimoor Bhatti
5.Ahmed Shafiq
3
Wkts
1.Taimoor Bhatti
5.71
2.Ahmed Shafiq
6.33
3.Harry Bharwal
6.67
4.Vishnu Sukumaran
7.00
5.Amit Negi
LYK
. BOWL
8.50
2 Matches
L
W
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
0/0 ()
( Ov, RR: 0)
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.
Power through the road less traveled with the all-new Tundra.