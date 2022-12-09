Be the first one to comment on this story
1.Mangesh Yadav
MHC . ALL
326 Runs
7 Matches
2.Kamlesh Saiyam
SRC . ALL
158 Runs
7 Matches
3.Sahil Nare Lodhi
MHC . WK
138 Runs
7 Matches
4.Akshay Kumar
SRC . BAT
133 Runs
7 Matches
5.Sulabh Haladkar
SRC . BOWL
131 Runs
6 Matches
W
W
W
W
L
W
W
W
W
W
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.