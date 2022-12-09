Create
MHC vs SRC
Aditya Mishra
Ashish yadav
Mohammad Irfan
Piyush Kushwaha
Shub Soni
Sahil Nare Lodhi
Amber Sharma
Mangesh Yadav
Parush Mandal
Abhishek Rajak
Aashu Yadav
Ajay MIshra
Nitin Thakur
Harshit Mali
Sahil Khan
Akshay Kumar
Om Rai
Mahindra Rajput
Shakti Soni
Avishkar Parihar
Vinod Ahriwar
Kamlesh Saiyam
Sarthak Jain
Rahul Patel
Vijay Dhurwey
Mukesh Parte
Aman Patel
Sahil Patel
Sulabh Haladkar
Piyush Patel
Match Details
Match
2nd Semi-Final
Jabalpur T20 Premiere League
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
09 Dec, 01:30 PM IST
Venue
Ranital Stadium, Jabalpur
Overview
Team Stats
Toss yet to take place
Playing XI To be announced
Expert team suggestions
Expert Team 1
captain-icon captain Mangesh Yadav
vice-captain-icon vice-captain Kamlesh Saiyam
WK: 1
BAT: 3
AR: 3
BOWL: 4
Expert Team 2
captain-icon captain Piyush Patel
vice-captain-icon vice-captain Mangesh Yadav
WK: 1
BAT: 3
AR: 3
BOWL: 4
Players stats in series Stats will be updated (After Toss)
Most Runs
Best Strike Rate
Most Wickets
Best Eco Rate

1.Mangesh Yadav

MHC . ALL

326 Runs

7 Matches

2.Kamlesh Saiyam

SRC . ALL

158 Runs

7 Matches

3.Sahil Nare Lodhi

MHC . WK

138 Runs

7 Matches

4.Akshay Kumar

SRC . BAT

133 Runs

7 Matches

5.Sulabh Haladkar

SRC . BOWL

131 Runs

6 Matches

Team Form (Last 5 Matches)
M.H Club

W

W

W

W

L

Sri Ram Club

W

W

W

W

W

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Match starts in
Starts 9 Dec 2022, 01:30 PM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.