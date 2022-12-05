Create
9/0 (2)
Current Run Rate: 4.5
MPS won the toss and elected to bat
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Dipanshu Choudhary *
0
1
0
0
0
Puru Sharma
0
0
0
0
0
P'SHIP
9 (12)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Akash Barde *
0.1
0
1
0
6
 
0.6 Akash Barde to Dipanshu Choudhary, no run
0.5 Akash Barde to Puru Sharma, 1 run
0.4 Akash Barde to Puru Sharma, no run
0.3 Akash Barde to Puru Sharma, no run
0.2 Akash Barde to Dipanshu Choudhary, 1 run
0.2 Akash Barde to Dipanshu Choudhary, 1 wide
0.1 Akash Barde to Dipanshu Choudhary, no run