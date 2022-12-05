0.6 Akash Barde to Dipanshu Choudhary, no run

Be the first one to comment on this story
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
M.P Sports
Royal Star Club
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
1.Dipanshu Choudhary
MPS . BAT
165 Runs
5 Matches
2.Ishu Sharma
MPS . BAT
103 Runs
5 Matches
3.Rahul Rokade
RSC . WK
84 Runs
3 Matches
4.Anchit Thakur
MPS . WK
73 Runs
5 Matches
5.Puru Sharma
MPS . ALL
48 Runs
5 Matches
1.Puru Sharma
MPS . ALL
165.52
5 Matches
2.Dipanshu Choudhary
MPS . BAT
144.74
5 Matches
3.Mohit Shinde
MPS . BAT
142.86
4 Matches
4.Ishu Sharma
MPS . BAT
110.75
5 Matches
5.Mohnish Kurve
MPS . BAT
100.00
4 Matches
1.Punit Tomar
MPS . BOWL
8 Wkts
5 Matches
2.Shavez Ansari
RSC . ALL
5 Wkts
3 Matches
3.Abhishek Karade
RSC . BAT
5 Wkts
3 Matches
4.Mohit Shinde
MPS . BAT
4 Wkts
4 Matches
5.Dipanshu Choudhary
MPS . BAT
4 Wkts
5 Matches
1.Mohnish Kurve
MPS . BAT
3.63
4 Matches
2.Shavez Ansari
RSC . ALL
4.64
3 Matches
3.Mohit Shinde
MPS . BAT
4.65
4 Matches
4.Punit Tomar
MPS . BOWL
4.94
5 Matches
5.Devansh Nandkani
MPS . ALL
6.20
3 Matches
W
L
W
W
W
L
L
L
L
W
W
L
W
W
W
L
L
L
L
W
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
9/0 (2)
Not out
Not out
(2 Ov, RR: 4.5)
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.