Playing XI
MPS vs SDF
Anchit Thakur

Bat & Wk

Mohit Shinde

Bat

Dipanshu Choudhary

Bat

Ishu Sharma

Bat

Mohnish Kurve

Bat

Shreeyog Pawar

All

Puru Sharma

All

Devansh Nandkani

All

Punit Tomar

Bowl

Atul Jadhav

Bowl

Nadeem Sheikh

Bowl

Atharv

Bat & Wk

Chirag Tak

Bat

Adarsh Dubey

Bat

Ayan Sreeraj

Bat

Aryan Deshmukh

Bat

Ayush Mankar

All

Devansh Yaduwanshi

All

Sagar Yadav

All

Pulkit Girl

Bowl

Anurag Malvia

Bowl

Nikhil Rajput

Bowl

Bench
Rahul Sharma

 

Sachin Rathod

 

Vandit Joshi

 

Gaurav Raghav

 

Shashwat Bhadauria

 

Chiranjeev Walia

 

Harshit Parsai

 

Durgesh Ahriwar

 

Match Details
Match
1st Semi-Final
Jabalpur T20 Premiere League
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
09 Dec, 09:30 AM IST
Venue
Ranital Stadium, Jabalpur
Overview
Team Stats
Toss yet to take place
Playing XI Lineups out
arrow
Expert team suggestions
Expert Team 1
captain-icon captain Aryan Deshmukh
vice-captain-icon vice-captain Dipanshu Choudhary
WK: 1
BAT: 3
AR: 3
BOWL: 4
Expert Team 2
captain-icon captain Aryan Deshmukh
vice-captain-icon vice-captain Dipanshu Choudhary
WK: 1
BAT: 3
AR: 3
BOWL: 4
Players stats in series Stats as per Playing 11
Most Runs
Best Strike Rate
Most Wickets
Best Eco Rate

1.Atharv

SDF . BAT

273 Runs

7 Matches

2.Dipanshu Choudhary

MPS . BAT

251 Runs

7 Matches

3.Adarsh Dubey

SDF . BAT

198 Runs

7 Matches

4.Ishu Sharma

MPS . BAT

150 Runs

7 Matches

5.Aryan Deshmukh

SDF . ALL

123 Runs

7 Matches

Team Form (Last 5 Matches)
M.P Sports

W

W

W

L

W

Samdariya Fighters

L

W

W

W

L

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Match starts in
Starts 9 Dec 2022, 09:30 AM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.