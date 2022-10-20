Be the first one to comment on this story
Madhya Pradesh
Vidarbha
MP . BAT
185 Runs
4 Matches
VID . WK
117 Runs
5 Matches
3.Shubham Sharma
MP . BAT
112 Runs
5 Matches
VID . BAT
93 Runs
5 Matches
VID . BAT
82 Runs
5 Matches
MP . BAT
192.71
4 Matches
VID . BAT
175.47
5 Matches
3.Kumar Kartikeya
MP . BOWL
166.67
4 Matches
4.Ashwin Das
MP . BOWL
150.00
5 Matches
VID . ALL
142.86
5 Matches
1.Kamal Tripathi
MP . BAT
7 Wkts
5 Matches
2.Aditya Sarwate
VID . ALL
7 Wkts
5 Matches
VID . BOWL
6 Wkts
5 Matches
VID . BOWL
5 Wkts
5 Matches
5.Kumar Kartikeya
MP . BOWL
4 Wkts
4 Matches
1.Shubham Sharma
MP . BAT
5.25
5 Matches
VID . ALL
6.22
5 Matches
3.Ankit Kushwah
MP . BOWL
6.43
2 Matches
4.Kamal Tripathi
MP . BAT
6.53
5 Matches
VID . BOWL
6.59
5 Matches
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
180/5 (20)
b AS Kushwah
c Akshat Raghuwanshi b K Kartikeya
c Kamal Tripathi b AS Kushwah
c Siddharth Patidar b AS Kushwah
Not out
c Kamal Tripathi b KR Sen
Not out
(20 Ov, RR: 9)
b AS Kushwah
c Akshat Raghuwanshi b K Kartikeya
c Kamal Tripathi b AS Kushwah
c Siddharth Patidar b AS Kushwah
c Kamal Tripathi b KR Sen
0/0 ()
( Ov, RR: 0)
