Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Mahe Veterans XI
12/0 (2.1)
Current Run Rate: 5.54
MVXI won the toss and elected to bat
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Firoz-T *
8
9
1
0
88
Dilish-K
2
4
0
0
50
P'SHIP
12 (13)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Gopalakrishnan *
1.1
0
6
0
5.1
 
2.1 Gopalakrishnan to Firoz-T, no run
2.1 Gopalakrishnan to Firoz-T, 1 wide
1.6 Ramesh to Dilish-K, no run
1.5 Ramesh to Dilish-K, no run
1.5 Ramesh to Dilish-K, 1 wide
1.4 Ramesh to Firoz-T, 1 run
1.3 Ramesh to Firoz-T, no run
1.2 Ramesh to Firoz-T, no run
1.1 Ramesh to Firoz-T, Four
0.6 Gopalakrishnan to Dilish-K, 1 run
0.5 Gopalakrishnan to Firoz-T, 1 run
0.4 Gopalakrishnan to Firoz-T, 1 run
0.3 Gopalakrishnan to Firoz-T, no run
0.2 Gopalakrishnan to Dilish-K, 1 run
0.1 Gopalakrishnan to Firoz-T, 1 run