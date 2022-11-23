Create
MS vs MC
Itazaz Hussain

Bat & Wk

Muhammad Amir

Bat

Zubaidi Zulkifle

Bat

Saifullah Malik

Bat

Muhammad Younis-I

Bat

Sharvin Muniandy

All

Vijay Unni

All

Arslan Shabir Sandhu

All

Khizar Hayat Durrani

Bowl

Rizwan Haider

Bowl

Naveed Ahmed-1

Bowl

Sidarth Karthik

Bat & Wk

Ainool Hafizs

Bat

Sharveen Surendran

Bat

Nazril Rehman

Bat

Farhan Maxi

Bat

Ahmed Aqeel Wahid

All

Mohammad Siyadat Ramli

All

Pavandeep Singh

All

Syazrul Idrus

Bowl

Hasnain Ahmed

Bowl

Vishwa Lakruwan

Bowl

Bench
Ainool Haqqiem

 

Ahmad Faiz

 

Virandeep Singh

 

Syed Aziz

 

Fitri Sham

 

Muhammad Wafiq Zarbani

 

Rahim Khan Malik

 

Akram Malek

 

Amir Khan Malik

 

Mohammad Hairil Harisan

 

Wan Muhammad

 

Muhammad Faris Iskandar

 

Ammar Uzair Bin Fikri

 

Ammar Zuhdi

 

Wahib Zada

 

Ariff Jamaluddin

 

Ajeb Khan

 

Prashant Pawar

 

Thilina Chamoth

 

Anwar Rahman

 

Arif Ullah

 

Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin-Zainal

 

Nallawaringe Ashan Sheranga Fernando

 

Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin-Zainal

 

Match Details
Match
Qualifier 2
Malaysia One-Day Tri Series
Schedule
Date & Time
23 Nov, 07:00 AM IST
Venue
Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur
Overview
Team Stats
Toss yet to take place
Playing XI Lineups out
arrow
Expert team suggestions
Experts are creating their teams, watch this space
Players stats in series Stats as per Playing 11
Most Runs
Best Strike Rate
Most Wickets
Best Eco Rate

1.Farhan Maxi

MC . BAT

114 Runs

3 Matches

2.Muhammad Amir

MS . BAT

85 Runs

5 Matches

3.Mohammad Siyadat Ramli

MC . ALL

78 Runs

4 Matches

4.Hasnain Ahmed

MC . BOWL

75 Runs

4 Matches

5.Ahmed Aqeel Wahid

MC . BAT

73 Runs

3 Matches

Team Form (Last 5 Matches)
Malaysian Stars

L

W

L

W

W

Malaysian Crescents

W

L

L

L

-

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Match starts in
Starts 23 Nov 2022, 07:00 AM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.