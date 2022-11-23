Be the first one to comment on this story
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
1.Farhan Maxi
MC . BAT
114 Runs
3 Matches
2.Muhammad Amir
MS . BAT
85 Runs
5 Matches
3.Mohammad Siyadat Ramli
MC . ALL
78 Runs
4 Matches
4.Hasnain Ahmed
MC . BOWL
75 Runs
4 Matches
5.Ahmed Aqeel Wahid
MC . BAT
73 Runs
3 Matches
L
W
L
W
W
W
L
L
L
-
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.