Stadium
Old Trafford, Manchester
Pitch
Batting-friendly track
Playing XI
Lineups out
Experts are creating their teams, watch this space
1
Lauren Winfield (WT20I-40 matches-552 runs), the experienced English wicketkeeper continues her good form with an unbeaten 44-run knock against London Spirit. She is now the leading run-scorer for her team with 189 runs in five matches.
2
MNR-W has strong all-rounders in the form of E Lamb and S Ecclestone. E Lamb has amassed 136 runs and took 1 wicket in 5 matches while S Ecclestone has mustered 81 runs and scalped 7 wickets. Make sure you include them in your fantasy teams.
3
MNR-W batter Amy Satterthwaite is going through a lean patch in her career. So far, she has managed only 22 runs in 3 matches played in the ongoing tournament. This is a major concern for MNR-W.
4
OVI-W won 4 out of their last 5 matches while MNR-W managed to win only 2 matches in their previous 5 outings.
5
Hot Picks :S Ecclestone, E Lamb, L Winfield, A Capsey
Risky Picks :S Bates, L Lee, E Burns
Stay away :L Jackson
Grand League Captain Picks: A Capsey,L Lee