Oval Invincibles (Women)
41/0 (4.5)
Current Run Rate: 8.48
OV-W won the toss and elected to bat
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Lauren Winfield *
18
12
1
1
150
Suzie Bates
20
13
3
0
153
P'SHIP
41 (25)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Kate Cross *
1.4
0
18
0
10.8
 
4.5 KL Cross to L Winfield, 3 runs, full length, on the off stump, Lauren Winfield plays along the ground of the frontfoot to mid wicket for 3 run
4.4 KL Cross to L Winfield, Six
4.4 KL Cross to L Winfield, 1 wide, full length, outside the leg stump, Lauren Winfield plays on the frontfoot, but ball was way too far and given wide by the umpire, but fails to act on ball.
4.3 KL Cross to SW Bates, 1 run, full length, on the middle stump, Suzie Bates plays along the ground of the frontfoot to mid wicket for 1 run
4.2 KL Cross to SW Bates, Four, full length, on the off stump Suzie Bates plays the lofted of the frontfoot to the long on for four
4.1 KL Cross to SW Bates, no run
4.1 KL Cross to L Winfield, 2 wide, full length, outside the leg stump, Lauren Winfield plays on the frontfoot, but ball was way too far and given wide by the umpire, but fails to act on ball.
3.5 S Ecclestone to SW Bates, no run
3.4 S Ecclestone to L Winfield, 1 run, full length, on the off stump, Lauren Winfield plays along the ground of the frontfoot to mid on for 1 run
3.3 S Ecclestone to SW Bates, 1 run, full length, on the off stump, Suzie Bates plays along the ground of the frontfoot to mid wicket for 1 run
3.2 S Ecclestone to SW Bates, Four
3.1 S Ecclestone to SW Bates, no run, full length, on the off stump, Suzie Bates plays defensive shot on the frontfoot to back to bowler
2.5 EL Lamb to SW Bates, Four
2.4 EL Lamb to L Winfield, 1 run, good length, on the middle stump, Lauren Winfield plays along the ground of the frontfoot to mid wicket for 1 run
2.3 EL Lamb to SW Bates, 3 runs, full length, on the off stump, Suzie Bates plays lofted of the frontfoot to long on for 3 run
2.2 EL Lamb to L Winfield, 1 run, good length, on the off stump, Lauren Winfield plays along the ground of the frontfoot to long on for 1 run
2.1 EL Lamb to SW Bates, 1 run, good length, on the off stump, Suzie Bates plays along the ground of the backfoot to mid on for 1 run
1.5 Hannah Jones to L Winfield, Four
1.4 Hannah Jones to L Winfield, no run
1.3 Hannah Jones to SW Bates, 1 run, full length, on the off stump, Suzie Bates plays defensive shot on the frontfoot for 1 run.