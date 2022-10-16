Stadium
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Pitch
Pacers friendly pitch with some help available for spinners in middle overs.
Playing XI
Lineups out
Muhammad Zulkifal
Bat & Wk
Experts are creating their teams, watch this space
Players stats in series
Stats as per Playing 11
1.Shahzaib Khan-l
MNW
. BAT
2.Arafat Minhas
GDS
. ALL
3.George Thomas-ll
MNW
. BAT
4.Shamyl Hussain
GDS
. BAT
2.Aftab Ahmed-III
GDS
. BOWL
3.George Thomas-ll
MNW
. BAT
1.Arafat Minhas
GDS
. ALL
3.Aimal Khan-l
MNW
. BOWL
5.Mohammad Shoaib
GDS
. BOWL
1.Mohammad Irfan-ll
MNW
. BAT
3.Mohammad Shoaib
GDS
. BOWL
4.Archie Lenham
MNW
. BOWL
5.Arafat Minhas
GDS
. ALL
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)