VID . ALL
119 Runs
3 Matches
MEG . WK
86 Runs
3 Matches
VID . BAT
74 Runs
3 Matches
4.Surya Rai
MEG . BAT
73 Runs
3 Matches
MEG . BAT
70 Runs
3 Matches
VID . ALL
166.67
3 Matches
VID . WK
147.22
3 Matches
MEG . WK
87.76
3 Matches
VID . BOWL
86.36
2 Matches
VID . BAT
76.06
3 Matches
1.Abhishek Kumar
MEG . BAT
8 Wkts
3 Matches
2.Aditya Sarwate
VID . BOWL
6 Wkts
3 Matches
3.Chirag Khurana
MEG . ALL
5 Wkts
3 Matches
VID . BOWL
4 Wkts
2 Matches
VID . ALL
4 Wkts
3 Matches
1.Aditya Sarwate
VID . BOWL
3.59
3 Matches
2.Chirag Khurana
MEG . ALL
4.14
3 Matches
VID . ALL
4.14
1 Match
4.Rajesh Bishnoi
MEG . BOWL
4.34
3 Matches
VID . ALL
4.90
3 Matches
L
L
L
L
W
W
L
L
L
W
L
L
L
L
W
W
L
L
L
W
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
11/0 (2)
Not out
Not out
(2 Ov, RR: 5.5)
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.