0.6 Sukhraj Ghataora to Muhammad Sheeraz, 2 runs

Be the first one to comment on this story
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bowl
All
All
Bowl
All
Bowl
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bowl
Bat
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Mombasa Rhino
Kisumu Pythons
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bowl
All
All
Bowl
All
Bowl
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bowl
Bat
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
1.Amit Mehra
KIP . BAT
122 Runs
3 Matches
2.Deepanshu Rajanwal
MMR . ALL
82 Runs
3 Matches
KIP . BAT
59 Runs
3 Matches
4.Saghir Abbas
MMR . BAT
46 Runs
3 Matches
5.Hitendra Sanghavi
KIP . ALL
42 Runs
3 Matches
1.Sukhraj Ghataora
KIP . BOWL
170.59
1 Match
2.Amit Mehra
KIP . BAT
150.62
3 Matches
3.Muzeef
MMR . ALL
133.33
2 Matches
4.Deepanshu Rajanwal
MMR . ALL
130.16
3 Matches
KIP . BAT
128.26
3 Matches
1.Amit Mehra
KIP . BAT
5 Wkts
3 Matches
2.Mohammad Shuaib
KIP . BOWL
5 Wkts
3 Matches
MMR . BOWL
4 Wkts
2 Matches
4.Deepanshu Rajanwal
MMR . ALL
4 Wkts
3 Matches
5.Hitendra Sanghavi
KIP . ALL
4 Wkts
3 Matches
1.Amit Mehra
KIP . BAT
4.25
3 Matches
2.Hitendra Sanghavi
KIP . ALL
5.67
3 Matches
3.Sukhraj Ghataora
KIP . BOWL
5.75
1 Match
MMR . BOWL
6.20
2 Matches
5.Deepanshu Rajanwal
MMR . ALL
6.20
3 Matches
D
L
W
-
-
L
W
L
-
-
D
L
W
-
-
L
W
L
-
-
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
11/0 (1)
Not out
Not out
(1 Ov, RR: 11)
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bowl
All
All
Bowl
All
Bowl
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bowl
Bat
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.