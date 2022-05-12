×
Create
Notifications
Article image

Go to article
Info
Tips
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Playing XI
Yet to be announced
Match Details
Match
Match 13
St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
12 May, 09:15 PM IST
Venue
Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, Gros Islet
Poll: Which team will win?

Mon Repos Stars

Vieux Fort North Raiders

Related Articles
Before toss Tip 1 Tip 1
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image Junior Peter
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image C Charlery
Player Image R Moses
captain icon
Player Image D Solomon
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image E Sexius
Player Image D Henry
Player Image H Smith
Player Image M Sylvestor
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image Richie Robert
Player Image Craig Emmanuel
Player Image Kurt Edward
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image R Moses
captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image Richie Robert
Before toss Tip 2 Tip 2
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image Junior Peter
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image C Charlery
Player Image R Moses
captain icon
Player Image D Solomon
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image D Henry
Player Image E Sexius
Player Image H Smith
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image Richie Robert
Player Image Craig Emmanuel
Player Image Kurt Edward
Player Image Scott Edward
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image R Moses
captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image Richie Robert
Reports & Info
Avg Scores on this pitch

1st Innings

94/5

2nd Innings

84/4

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Mon Repos Stars
Vieux Fort North Raiders
Match starts in
Starts 12 May 2022, 09:15 PM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.

App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी