Yet to be announced
Match Details
Match
Match 32
European Cricket Series - Czech Republic
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
07 Jun, 06:30 PM IST
Venue
Vinor Cricket Ground Prague, Prague
Poll: Which team will win?

Moravian CC

Vinohrady CC

Before toss Tip 1 Tip 1
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image Shobhit Bhatia
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image S Dalton
Player Image O Sharma
Player Image Vinaya Surendran
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image A Ali
Player Image V Margasahayam
Player Image N Mishra
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image Frederick Heydenrych
Player Image Arshad Hayat captain icon
Player Image P Yadav
Player Image A Husain
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image Arshad Hayat captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image O Sharma
Before toss Tip 2 Tip 2
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image Shobhit Bhatia
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image S Dalton
Player Image O Sharma
Player Image Vinaya Surendran
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image S Ambar
Player Image V Margasahayam
Player Image N Mishra
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image Frederick Heydenrych
Player Image Arshad Hayat captain icon
Player Image P Yadav
Player Image J Cope
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image Arshad Hayat captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image O Sharma
Reports & Info
Avg Scores on this pitch

1st Innings

89/5

2nd Innings

74/4

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Moravian CC
Vinohrady CC
Match starts in
Starts 7 Jun 2022, 06:30 PM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.

