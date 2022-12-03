Be the first one to comment on this story
Bat & Wk
All
Bat
Bowl
1.Tom Kohler-Cadmore
DG
. WK
258
Runs
7 Matches
2.Nicholas Pooran
253
Runs
3.Johnson Charles
MSA
. WK
169
Runs
4.Karim Janat
MSA
. ALL
136
Runs
5.Shimron Hetmyer
MSA
. BAT
111
Runs
1.Basil Hameed
261.11
236.45
3.Tom Kohler-Cadmore
209.76
4.Chamika Karunaratne
208.33
4 Matches
5.Odean Smith
DG
. BOWL
204.65
7 Matches
1.Dwaine Pretorius
11
Wkts
2.Karim Janat
6
Wkts
3.Sheldon Cottrell
MSA
. BOWL
6 Matches
4.Josh Little
5.David Wiese
DG
. ALL
5
Wkts
1.Maheesh Theekshana
5.50
1 Match
8.92
3.Josh Little
8.93
4.Dwaine Pretorius
9.46
5.Sheldon Cottrell
10.50
L
W
-
1/0 (0.1)
Not out
(0.1 Ov, RR: 6)
