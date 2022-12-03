Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Deccan Gladiators won the toss & elected to field
Total Score

1/0 (0.1)

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Moeen Ali  *
1
1
0
0
100

Not out

Johnson Charles
0
0
0
0
0

Not out

Extras
0
(b 0, lb 0, nb 0, w 0)
TOTAL

(0.1 Ov, RR: 6)

1/0
0
0
Did not bat
Karim Janat , Shimron Hetmyer , David Miller , Ahmed Raza , Chamika Karunaratne , Sheldon Cottrell , Dwaine Pretorius , Maheesh Theekshana , Basil Hameed
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Sultan Ahmed
0.1
0
1
0
6
0
Playing XI
Morrisville Samp Army
1/0 (0.1)
Current Run Rate: 6
DG won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Moeen Ali *
1
1
0
0
100
Johnson Charles
0
0
0
0
0
P'SHIP
1 (1)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Sultan Ahmed *
0.1
0
1
0
6
 
COMMENTARY NOT AVAILABLE

The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.