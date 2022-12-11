Be the first one to comment on this story
Mpumalanga
Limpopo
1.Rubin Hermann
MPL
. WK
185
Runs
2 Matches
2.Ludwig Kaestner
LMP
. WK
166
Runs
3 Matches
3.Morne Venter
LMP
. ALL
125
Runs
4.Thomas Hobson
LMP
. BAT
103
Runs
5.Ruan Haasbroek
101
Runs
1.Liam Peters
123.08
1 Match
2.Muhammed Mayet
MPL
. BAT
105.56
3.Ruan Haasbroek
103.06
4.Rubin Hermann
95.85
5.Alexander Kok
MPL
. ALL
94.00
1.Sithembile Langa
LMP
. BOWL
5
Wkts
2.Kieran Kenny
MPL
. BOWL
4
Wkts
3.Zakhele Qwabe
4.Thula Ngcobo
3
Wkts
5.Ludwig Kaestner
1.Ruan Haasbroek
3.92
2.Thula Ngcobo
4.44
3.Muhammed Mayet
4.54
4.Morne Venter
4.82
5.Sithembile Langa
5.53
L
-
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.
