Nagaland
Uttar Pradesh
Draw
1.Rinku Singh
UP
. BAT
168
Runs
1 Match
2.Shrikant Mundhe
NAG
. ALL
161
Runs
3.Yugandhar Singh
NAG
. BAT
73
Runs
4.Akshdeep Nath
54
Runs
5.Priyam Garg
53
Runs
1.Nagaho Chishi
84.62
2.Rinku Singh
72.73
3.Aquib Khan
UP
. BOWL
68.75
67.50
5.Shivam Sharma
UP
. ALL
59.02
1.Shivam Mavi
8
Wkts
2.Akash Singh
NAG
. BOWL
6
Wkts
3.Rongsen Jonathan
4.Imliwati Lemtur
2
Wkts
5.Ankit Rajpoot
1.50
3.08
3.Shivam Mavi
3.20
4.Ankit Rajpoot
3.21
5.Nagaho Chishi
3.67
L
D
W
