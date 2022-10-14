Be the first one to comment on this story
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
1.Mohammed Meezan Ali
NCMI . BAT
86 Runs
3 Matches
2.Unnimohan Mohandas
NCMI . WK
77 Runs
3 Matches
3.Ibrahim Rifkaz
CECC . BAT
76 Runs
3 Matches
4.Nasir Hussain
NCMI . WK
68 Runs
3 Matches
5.Manjula Prasan
NCMI . BOWL
56 Runs
2 Matches
L
W
W
-
-
L
L
L
-
-
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.