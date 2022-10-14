Create
NCMI vs CECC
Nasir Hussain

Bat & Wk

Unnimohan Mohandas

Bat

Diju Xavier

Bat

Ali Basha Basha Shaikh

Bat

Mohammed Meezan Ali

Bat

Nimish Lathif

All

Indika Mangalam

All

Manjula Prasan

Bowl

Jithin Jose

Bowl

Khaliq Ansari

Bowl

Shahrukh Quddus

Bowl

Mohamed Rameez

Bat & Wk

Deepal Melvo

Bat

Mohammed Ruzly

Bat

Ahilan Ratnam

Bat

Ibrahim Rifkaz

Bat

Mohamed Shafran

All

Priyakanth Harichchandra

All

Samith Chaminda

All

Mohamed Hameez

Bowl

Viraj Weerasekara

Bowl

Vengadashen Abhishek

Bowl

Bench
Azam Shaikh

 

Mahammad lliyaz

 

Mahfuzur Kamaluddin

 

Edson Silva

 

Robin Samuel

 

Zafeer Ansari

 

Nilesh Patil

 

Dulaj Abeykoon

 

Mohamed Shihan

 

Indka Sanjeewa

 

Dilsan Weerarathna

 

Lakshan Gamage-I

 

Remesh Mangala

 

Sajeeb Kunjavaru

 

Suresh Dilan Dilan Fernando

 

Iman Anju

 

Nilantha Kumara

 

Sanjeewa Perera

 

Match Details
Match
Match 20
KCC T20 Championship 2022
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
14 Oct, 11:30 PM IST
Venue
Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait
Expert team suggestions
Expert Team 1
captain-icon captain Nimish Lathif
vice-captain-icon vice-captain Ibrahim Rifkaz
WK: 2
BAT: 3
AR: 2
BOWL: 4
Expert Team 2
captain-icon captain Nimish Lathif
vice-captain-icon vice-captain Unnimohan Mohandas
WK: 2
BAT: 4
AR: 2
BOWL: 3
Players stats in series Stats as per Playing 11
Most Runs
Best Strike Rate
Most Wickets
Best Eco Rate

1.Mohammed Meezan Ali

NCMI . BAT

86 Runs

3 Matches

2.Unnimohan Mohandas

NCMI . WK

77 Runs

3 Matches

3.Ibrahim Rifkaz

CECC . BAT

76 Runs

3 Matches

4.Nasir Hussain

NCMI . WK

68 Runs

3 Matches

5.Manjula Prasan

NCMI . BOWL

56 Runs

2 Matches

Team Form (Last 5 Matches)
NCM Investments

L

W

W

-

-

Ceylinco Express CC

L

L

L

-

-

