NCM Investments
Saipem
1.Shiraz Khan
SAI . ALL
63 Runs
1 Match
2.Unnimohan Mohandas
NCMI . BAT
58 Runs
1 Match
3.Mohammed Farook
SAI . BAT
52 Runs
1 Match
4.Nimish Lathif
NCMI . ALL
38 Runs
1 Match
5.Saadh Sajjad
SAI . BOWL
25 Runs
1 Match
1.Diju Xavier
NCMI . BAT
214.29
1 Match
2.Nasir Hussain
NCMI . WK
212.50
1 Match
3.Indika Mangalam
NCMI . BOWL
188.89
1 Match
4.Unnimohan Mohandas
NCMI . BAT
187.10
1 Match
5.Mohammed Farook
SAI . BAT
185.71
1 Match
1.Saadh Sajjad
SAI . BOWL
4 Wkts
1 Match
2.Jithin Jose
NCMI . BOWL
2 Wkts
1 Match
3.Seyyaf Rafi
SAI . BOWL
2 Wkts
1 Match
4.Indika Mangalam
NCMI . BOWL
1 Wkt
1 Match
5.Nimish Lathif
NCMI . ALL
1 Wkt
1 Match
1.Saadh Sajjad
SAI . BOWL
2.50
1 Match
2.Jithin Jose
NCMI . BOWL
5.00
1 Match
3.Seyyaf Rafi
SAI . BOWL
6.50
1 Match
4.Nimish Lathif
NCMI . ALL
10.50
1 Match
5.Indika Mangalam
NCMI . BOWL
12.67
1 Match
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
0/0 (0.0)
(0.0 Ov, RR: 0)
