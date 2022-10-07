Create
Saipem won the toss & elected to field
Total Score

0/0 (0.0)

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Extras
0
(b 0, lb 0, nb 0, w 0)
TOTAL

(0.0 Ov, RR: 0)

0/0
0
0
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Playing XI
NCMI vs SAI
Unnimohan Mohandas

Bat & Wk

Nasir Hussain

Bat

Diju Xavier

Bat

Mezzan Ali

Bat

Nimish Lathif

All

Indika Mangalam

All

Manjula Prasan

Bowl

Jithin Jose

Bowl

Khaliq Ansari

Bowl

Robin Samuel

Bowl

Shahrukh Quddus

Bowl

Naveej Puthenpurayil

Bat & Wk

Mohammed Farook

Bat

Pramod Varghese

Bat

Khadarvalli Shaik

Bat

Stanley Cherian

Bat

Sakheer Hussain

Bat

Shiraz Khan

All

Riyas Mohamed

All

Mohammed Shafeeq

All

Saadh Sajjad

Bowl

Seyyaf Rafi

Bowl

Bench
Mohammed Meezan Ali

 

Ali Basha Basha Shaikh

 

Azam Shaikh

 

Mahammad lliyaz

 

Mahfuzur Kamaluddin

 

Edson Silva

 

Zafeer Ansari

 

Satish Kukkala

 

Suresh Sibyala

 

Akhil Balakrishnan

 

Mohammed Hisham

 

Danish Aafaqi

 

Yasir Fayaz

 

Vivaan Cherian

 

Fayez Rehman

 

Hashim Mohammed

 

Subash Sivan

 

Hajeer Koya

 

Mohamed Farees

 

Harshad Thodi

 

Jiss Jacob

 

Saanu Stephen

 

Ansal Nazzar

 

Haris Cherukad

 

Subin Chacko

 

Jinu Joy

 

Sunil Musthafa

 

Rijil Venugopal

 

Jassem Ismail

 

Skyle Stephen

 

NCM Investments
0/0 (0.0)
Current Run Rate: 0
Delayed : SAI won the toss and elected to field
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.