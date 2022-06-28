Create
Notifications
Info
Tips
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Playing XI
Yet to be announced
Match Details
Match
3rd T20I
Netherlands Women vs Namibia Women 2022
Schedule
Date & Time
28 Jun, 06:30 PM IST
Venue
Sportpark Harga, Schiedam, Schiedam
Poll: Which team will win?

Netherlands Women

Namibia Women

Related Articles
Before toss Tip 1 Tip 1
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image Bas de Leede
Player Image Y Khan
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image Sterre Kalis
Player Image R Rijke
Player Image Edelle Van Zyl
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image Sune Wittmann
Player Image S Siegers
Player Image Irene van Zyl
Player Image Sylvia Shihepo
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image H Siegers
captain icon
Player Image K Green
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image H Siegers
captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image Edelle Van Zyl
Before toss Tip 2 Tip 2
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image Bas de Leede
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image Sterre Kalis
Player Image R Rijke
Player Image Edelle Van Zyl
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image C De Lange
Player Image Irene van Zyl
Player Image Wilka Mwatile
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image H Siegers
captain icon
Player Image K Green
Player Image Sune Wittmann
Player Image I Zwilling
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image H Siegers
captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image K Green
Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Starts at 15:00 local time
Starts 28 Jun 2022, 06:30 PM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.