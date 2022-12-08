Be the first one to comment on this story
Northern Cape
KwaZulu-Natal Inland
1.Jason Oakes
NCAPE
. WK
66
Runs
1 Match
2.Michael Erlank
KNI
. ALL
63
Runs
3.Kelly Smuts
NCAPE
. ALL
60
Runs
4.Yaseen Valli
KNI
. BAT
52
Runs
5.Grant Thomson
NCAPE
. BAT
50
Runs
1.Dilivio Ridgaard
KNI
. WK
126.09
2.Rivaldo Moonsamy
120.00
3.Tian Koekemoer
117.50
4.Hanu Viljoen
109.09
5.Kelly Smuts
101.69
1.Grant Thomson
4
Wkts
2.Malcolm Nofal
3
Wkts
3.Kyle Nipper
4.Benjamin Van Rensburg
2
Wkts
5.Stefan Tait
KNI
. BOWL
1.Malcolm Nofal
3.11
2.Tshepo Ntuli
NCAPE
. BOWL
4.10
3.Stefan Tait
4.78
1 Match
4.Kyle Nipper
5.00
5.Keith Dudgeon
5.09
W
L
