Northern Cape
South Western Districts
1.Grant Thomson
NCAPE
. ALL
159
Runs
3 Matches
2.Mathew Christensen
SWD
. BAT
123
Runs
2 Matches
3.Ernest Kemm
112
Runs
4.Rivaldo Moonsamy
NCAPE
. BAT
100
Runs
5.Hanno Kotze
91
Runs
1.Hanno Kotze
142.19
2.Kelly Smuts
103.08
3.Sean Whitehead
SWD
. BOWL
100.00
4.Hanu Viljoen
NCAPE
. WK
96.23
5.Grant Thomson
94.08
5
Wkts
3 Matches
2.Sintu Majeza
4
Wkts
1 Match
4.Ernest Kemm
3
Wkts
5.Basheeru-Deen Walters
1.Andre Malan
SWD
. ALL
2.50
2.Pheko Moletsane
2.92
3.Johan Van-Dyk
NCAPE
. BOWL
3.10
4.Jarred Jardine
3.63
1 Match
5.Ernest Kemm
3.85
W
L
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.
